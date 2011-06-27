Ramos agent rubbishes talk of transfer

The player's agent had been quoted as saying: "Sergio merits better treatment at Real because of the work he has done and his quality.

“It is normal that his talent has been recognised by foreign clubs.

“We have received calls and inquiries but it is in the hands of Real.”

However, Rene Ramos has since claimed he has had no dialogue with any publication that printed his quotes and has hinted he may take further legal action into the matter at hand.

“I did not say that and I do not know them,” he told Spanish paper As.

“I normally do not make any comments, let alone comments as explosive as those.

“I am very annoyed because they are looking for controversy where it does not exist. I will talk to my lawyers to study the case.”

The 25-year-old Real Madrid stopper has been linked with moves to Chelsea and Manchester City in the past.

ByBen McAleer