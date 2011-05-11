Ramos keeps firm hold on King's Cup

Last month, the Spain defender dropped the trophy off the front of an open-topped bus, which then ran over it, as the team joined fans in the early hours of the morning to celebrate beating Barcelona 1-0 in the King's Cup Final on April 20.

"Thank you very much for all being here with us," Ramos told fans. "Don't worry, the cup's secure, it won't fall."

Club captain Iker Casillas, who lifted the World Cup for Spain at the finals in South Africa last year, added: "With this team I am sure we will win more trophies."

The King's Cup was Real's first trophy in three seasons, and the first under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, who took the reins at the nine-time European Cup winners 12 months ago.