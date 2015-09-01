Ramos urges De Gea to overcome transfer woe

Sergio Ramos has urged Spain team-mate David de Gea to remain professional in the aftermath of his hopes of joining the defender at Real Madrid being dashed in bizarre circumstances.

De Gea, who has not featured this season for United amid intense speculation regarding a move to the Spanish capital, looked all set to join Real prior to Monday's window closing in La Liga after a deal was brokered that included Keylor Navas heading in the opposite direction.

But the relevant paperwork was not completed in time and the two clubs issued statements on Tuesday pointing accusing fingers at each other for the collapse of a transfer that had been mooted for months.

Ramos, who was a target for United until he signed a new long-term Real deal last month, was coy when quizzed on the situation, but thinks a pragmatic approach is now required from everyone involved.

"I haven't spoken to him [De Gea] sincerely, we haven't spoken, and I don't know what opinion he will have, but well, life is like that," said Ramos while on international duty with Spain.

"Sometimes in some moments it's our turn to experience it and deal with it in the best way possible.

"Everyone has to take responsibility for his reality and show his best level where he is."

Ramos added: "I've had the day off and the truth is I've been a little disconnected.

"I can't tell you anything. To talk about a footballer who isn't a Real Madrid player would be a lack of respect to any of my team-mates and in that sense, we have two great goalkeepers and it doesn't depend on any Real Madrid player."