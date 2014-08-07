Ramsey expecting six-team title race

Arsene Wenger's men led the way for much of the campaign in a thrilling title race last season, but fell away in the second half of campaign to eventually finish fourth.

Ramsey's absence with a thigh injury coincided with Arsenal's drop off in form as Manchester City eventually edged out Liverpool to claim a second Premier League crown in three seasons.

The Wales international returned to score an extra-time winner as Arsenal beat Hull City 3-2 to win the FA Cup, and will hope to guide the London club to victory against the English top-flight champions at Wembley in the Community Shield on Sunday.

New signings Alexis Sanchez and Mathieu Debuchy are likely to give Arsenal hope of another title challenge this term.

However, Ramsey knows they will face stiff competition if they are win the league for the first time since 2004.

"I think there's going to be a few teams in it this year. I think maybe about six teams," Ramsey said.

"Teams will take points off each other, anything can happen but there's five or six teams that are going to be really strong this year."

City have also added to their ranks in the transfer window, signing right-back Bacary Sagna from Arsenal as well as midfielders Fernando and Frank Lampard, who has arrived on loan after joining American affiliate club New York City.

And Ramsey is relishing the challenge of taking on Manuel Pellegrini's men.

"We're all looking forward to it, me personally as well," he said.

"After what went on last year, looking forward to going back there [Wembley] and playing there again. We're all excited and looking forward to it being a successful day for us.

"They [City] are always very strong, and it will be no different on the weekend again. They have so many world-class players playing for them. It's going to be difficult but we'll be up for it and hopefully we can get the right result."