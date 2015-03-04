Ramsey: QPR can't keep relying on Austin

Austin was QPR's main threat in the first half at Loftus Road with three clear efforts on goal, the final one flying just wide of David Ospina's goal.

He continued his lone plight in the second half and eventually got his goal, although it came too late as Arsenal clung on to victory after strikes from Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez, leaving QPR three points from safety.

Ramsey praised the effort shown by his players, but demanded more from his squad to lighten the load on top scorer Austin.

"The problem is in a league of this quality you can't keep being unlucky," he said. "You can't always be sorry that you've lost a game.

"Little bits of details have cost us tonight. I do feel genuinely sick for the players because I thought they gave everything.

"[But] we can't keep relying on Charlie Austin. It was a fantastic strike and he played well again, but we need more players to contribute.

"I thought the overall performance was good, but I'm just a little sick we couldn't at least get something from the game.

"You don't get anything for being second. At the end of the day it’s about the points."