Randers receive Europa League Fair Play place
By app
COPENHAGEN, May 17 (Reuters) - Danish club Randers FC, who avoided relegation from the country's top-flight on the last day of the season, will play in next season's Europa League thanks to their Fair Play record, the Danish Football Association said.
Denmark, along with Sweden and Finland, were awarded extra places in the 2010/2011 Europa League after topping UEFA's season-long Fair Play rankings.
Randers were joint second with Brondby in the Danish league's Fair Play list. Brondby had already secured their Europa League place after finishing third in the league behind Odense and champions FC Copenhagen.
