Manchester City given go-ahead for Rodrygo deal, with Real Madrid star to move next summer 'no matter what': report

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo was a hot topic throughout the summer transfer window, and talk hasn’t died down after a tough start to the season.

He has started just two of Los Blancos’ nine La Liga outings so far, with the emergence of teenager Franco Mastantuono adding to the Brazilian’s woes, already having been forced to the right wing to accommodate Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

There was no shortage of interest during the summer, and a move now appears to be back on the cards for Rodrygo, with plenty of Premier League interest.

Summer move for Rodrygo appears to work for all parties

Manchester City want Rodrygo from Real Madrid (Image credit: Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Manchester City were chief among those interested parties during the window, with the suggestion being that Pep Guardiola was a big fan of Rodrygo, ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world right now.

There was uncertainty at that time around the future of Savinho at the Etihad Stadium, and it was felt that any money collected from that deal could go towards an €80m approach for Rodrygo, according to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo.

Vinicius is the main obstacle to Rodrygo's preferred left-wing berth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neither of those mooted moves transpired, but now, according to Fichajes, Rodrygo’s future is up for debate once more.

The outlet states that several Premier League clubs are tracking the 24-year-old, alert to his lack of prominence at the Bernabeu.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

England’s top tier is said to be appealing to Rodrygo, but publicly, the player has said that his current plan is to remain in Madrid as long as the club want him.

The Spanish site suggests that Los Blancos’ current plan includes a 2026 departure for Rodrygo, with some suggestion that it would represent the last chance to attract a big fee due to the 2028 expiry of his current deal.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it’s time for Rodrygo to establish himself as a key figure at a big club, as his talent warrants.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be a big fan of Rodrygo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vinicius and Mbappe are only months his senior, and are both unlikely to be going anywhere any time soon.

Add in the likes of youngsters Mastantuono and Arda Guler, plus competition from Brahim Diaz, and Rodrygo appears to be a player declining in influence rather than growing.

Rodrygo is valued at €80m, according to Transfermarkt. Real Madrid next face Juventus, when Champions League action returns this week.