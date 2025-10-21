Newcastle United official account takes stab at local rivals Sunderland ahead of Champions League encounter

Newcastle welcome Benfica to St. James' Park on Tuesday evening hoping to make it two wins out of three in the league phase of this season's Champions League.

Eddie Howe's side were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona earlier in the campaign but corrected their goal difference with an emphatic 4-0 triumph in Brussels over Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise.

Matchweek Three sees revered manager Jose Mourinho bring his Benfica side to Tyneside, a ground the ex-Chelsea boss has fond memories of due to his connection with the late Sir Bobby Robson.

Newcastle United make Champions League joke at Sunderland's expense

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: The Newcastle squad pose for a celebration picture after the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at Stadium of Light on January 06, 2024 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the fixture, Newcastle's social media channels have released the third in a series of videos, parodying promotional material issued by travel agents of a bygone era.

The videos, which feature fan favourites Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, glibly showcase the local area for visiting supporters whilst also highlighting the sights and scenes of the cities Newcastle will visit during the league phase.

Newcastle host Jose Mourinho's Benfica at St. James' Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Titled 'Club 18-92', the most recent video proudly shows off the array of bridges which span the River Tyne, before poking fun at Newcastle's neighbours down the A19.

"No need to go across this one," the voiceover says, as a photograph of Sunderland's Monkwearmouth Railway Bridge is shown.

Blyth-born defender Dan Burn also features in the clip, looking over his shoulder whilst sporting a grin, as the voiceover continues, accompanied by the sound of crickets: "There's no Champions League over there."

Sunderland's European record is considerably leaner than Newcastle's, having only previously competed in the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup back in the 1970s.

A Portuguese visitor guide to Newcastle from Club 18-92 🫶Welcome, Benfica! pic.twitter.com/UIGB2YyBaSOctober 21, 2025

The Black Cats have begun the 2025/26 in better form than their Tyneside counterparts, though, registering four wins from their opening eight Premier League matches following promotion.

The two teams will meet for the first time in the league for almost 10 years on December 14 at the Stadium of Light.