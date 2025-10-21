Newcastle United official account takes stab at local rivals Sunderland ahead of Champions League encounter
Newcastle United's official social media channels have poked fun at local rivals Sunderland in a new video
Newcastle welcome Benfica to St. James' Park on Tuesday evening hoping to make it two wins out of three in the league phase of this season's Champions League.
Eddie Howe's side were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona earlier in the campaign but corrected their goal difference with an emphatic 4-0 triumph in Brussels over Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise.
Matchweek Three sees revered manager Jose Mourinho bring his Benfica side to Tyneside, a ground the ex-Chelsea boss has fond memories of due to his connection with the late Sir Bobby Robson.
Newcastle United make Champions League joke at Sunderland's expense
Ahead of the fixture, Newcastle's social media channels have released the third in a series of videos, parodying promotional material issued by travel agents of a bygone era.
The videos, which feature fan favourites Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, glibly showcase the local area for visiting supporters whilst also highlighting the sights and scenes of the cities Newcastle will visit during the league phase.
Titled 'Club 18-92', the most recent video proudly shows off the array of bridges which span the River Tyne, before poking fun at Newcastle's neighbours down the A19.
"No need to go across this one," the voiceover says, as a photograph of Sunderland's Monkwearmouth Railway Bridge is shown.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Blyth-born defender Dan Burn also features in the clip, looking over his shoulder whilst sporting a grin, as the voiceover continues, accompanied by the sound of crickets: "There's no Champions League over there."
Sunderland's European record is considerably leaner than Newcastle's, having only previously competed in the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup back in the 1970s.
A Portuguese visitor guide to Newcastle from Club 18-92 🫶Welcome, Benfica! pic.twitter.com/UIGB2YyBaSOctober 21, 2025
The Black Cats have begun the 2025/26 in better form than their Tyneside counterparts, though, registering four wins from their opening eight Premier League matches following promotion.
The two teams will meet for the first time in the league for almost 10 years on December 14 at the Stadium of Light.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
