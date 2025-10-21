Quiz! Can you name every Arsenal player from their 2005/06 Champions League campaign?

Here's the first one for you

The Gunners have never won the Champions League, coming closest in 2006 when Arsene Wenger's side were pipped to the post in Paris – it would have been the perfect conclusion to a brilliant era for the Frenchman, but wasn't to be.

For this quiz, we're looking for every member of the Arsenal squad who played in Europe that season – and there were quite a few (25 players, to be exact) – given the epidemic of injuries that Wenger faced that term. Eight minutes to guess them all: tell us how many you got in the comments.

