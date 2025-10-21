Cristiano Ronaldo one step closer to playing alongside his son for Portugal, following recent decision

Cristiano Ronaldo may have a new motivation to hang on to his Portugal career

LISBON, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 14: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring his team&amp;apos;s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Portugal and Hungary at Estadio Jose Alvalade on October 14, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Diogo Cardoso - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo may seek to hang on to his international career to create a special moment (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo may be one step closer to taking to the pitch with his son after a recent decision from the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo is still plugging away at his seemingly endless career, scoring for fun as the captain of Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, and still getting regular games for Selecao.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr gives father a new reason to keep playing

ZAGREB, CROATIA - MAY 18: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. of Portugal U15 looks on during the Vlatko Markovi International Match between Croatia U15 and Portugal U15 at Stadion SRC Mladost on May 18, 2025 in akovec, Croatia. (Photo by Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is progressing for Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo's son – unmissable on a squad list with a name like Cristiano Ronaldo Jr – who has taken a spot in the youth teams of the clubs his father has played for.

Now, he’s kicking on and moving up the ranks for Portugal, hoping to emulate his dad, who is ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time.

ZAGREB, CROATIA - MAY 18: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. of Portugal U15 with the Vlatko Markovi International Tournament trophy after winning Vlatko Markovi International Match between Croatia U15 and Portugal U15 at Stadion SRC Mladost on May 18, 2025 in akovec, Croatia. (Photo by Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images)

The youngest has already had some success with the youth side (Image credit: Getty Images)

The young Ronaldo has been called up to the Portugal U16 squad for the first time, the highest age category he’s been included for his national side so far.

Known as Cristianinho in Portugal, he’s heading out to Turkey with the youth side to compete in the Federations Cup, kicking off later this month.

Following in his five-time Ballon d'Or-winning father’s footsteps, he has even donned the no.7 shirt and pitched up on the left wing for younger age groups, as he gets ever closer to knocking on the door of senior football.

Still only 15 years old, it may be a few years until he’s properly in that conversation, but taking this next step may well give his dad that extra motivation to eke out his playing career, to be within a chance of appearing in the same squad as his son.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, there is still a long way to go for Ronaldo Jr to have a chance to play in the same squad as his dad.

Portugal captain Cristian Ronaldo

Ronaldo is closing in on 1000 for clubs and country, and his son may provide fresh motivation to keep at it (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a footballing nation like Portugal, all top players will have some interaction with the youth squads on their way up, but only the most talented will pick up caps for the senior side.

Still very much a developing prospect, we’re yet to see which category Ronaldo Jr will fall into, but one this is for sure, thanks to his name: the world will be watching.

For now, as a young kid, Cristianinho must try and block out that outside noise and attention, and focus on enjoying his football and the opportunity to play with Portugal’s best from his age group.

