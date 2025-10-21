Cristiano Ronaldo one step closer to playing alongside his son for Portugal, following recent decision

Cristiano Ronaldo may seek to hang on to his international career to create a special moment

Cristiano Ronaldo may be one step closer to taking to the pitch with his son after a recent decision from the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo is still plugging away at his seemingly endless career, scoring for fun as the captain of Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, and still getting regular games for Selecao.

One of the biggest questions now surrounding the 40-year-old is when he might elect to hang up his boots, but he may have a fresh motivation to keep at it.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr gives father a new reason to keep playing

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is progressing for Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo's son – unmissable on a squad list with a name like Cristiano Ronaldo Jr – who has taken a spot in the youth teams of the clubs his father has played for.

Now, he’s kicking on and moving up the ranks for Portugal, hoping to emulate his dad, who is ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time.

The youngest has already had some success with the youth side (Image credit: Getty Images)

The young Ronaldo has been called up to the Portugal U16 squad for the first time, the highest age category he’s been included for his national side so far.

Known as Cristianinho in Portugal, he’s heading out to Turkey with the youth side to compete in the Federations Cup, kicking off later this month.

Following in his five-time Ballon d'Or-winning father’s footsteps, he has even donned the no.7 shirt and pitched up on the left wing for younger age groups, as he gets ever closer to knocking on the door of senior football.

Still only 15 years old, it may be a few years until he’s properly in that conversation, but taking this next step may well give his dad that extra motivation to eke out his playing career, to be within a chance of appearing in the same squad as his son.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, there is still a long way to go for Ronaldo Jr to have a chance to play in the same squad as his dad.

Ronaldo is closing in on 1000 for clubs and country, and his son may provide fresh motivation to keep at it (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a footballing nation like Portugal, all top players will have some interaction with the youth squads on their way up, but only the most talented will pick up caps for the senior side.

Still very much a developing prospect, we’re yet to see which category Ronaldo Jr will fall into, but one this is for sure, thanks to his name: the world will be watching.

For now, as a young kid, Cristianinho must try and block out that outside noise and attention, and focus on enjoying his football and the opportunity to play with Portugal’s best from his age group.