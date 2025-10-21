Who are the commentators and pundits on Amazon Prime this week?

The 2025-26 Champions League is being shown on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime's Champions League coverage returns this week when Premier League leaders host Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium.

Prime Video takes their pick of the fixtures from Europe's leading club competition and for their Gameweek 3 offering they're putting the spotlight on Mikel Arteta's in-form side.

Remember you just need an Amazon Prime subscription to be able to watch the match, as TNT Sports will be broadcasting the other fixtures throughout the opening matchday.

Amazon Prime's Line-up

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott will be in the studio (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amazon will be bringing you a star-packed panel for the clash in north London, with Gabby Logan helming the coverage.

She will be joined by a team of pundits headlined by former Arsenal and England forward Theo Walcott. Four-time Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf will also be giving his insight, as will another ex-Gunner in Gael Clichy.

Up in the commentary box will be the peerless Jon Champion, who will be supported by former Newcastle United and England skipper Alan Shearer, while Amazon's line-up will be completed by reporters Gabriel Clarke and Alex Aljoe, plus referee pundit Mark Clattenburg.

Arsenal's predicted line-up

Arteta is looking to make it three Champios League wins on the bounce for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal face a tight turnaround following their Saturday evening victory over Fulham and could see summer signing Piero Hincapie feature after Mikel Arteta confirmed he has returned to training and is fit and available.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke remain sidelined.

What's new on Amazon Prime Video's Champions League coverage?

A new broadcast option called Prime Vision is available to fans this season, offering viewers real-time stats, graphics, and AI-driven analysis.

Previously used in NFL broadcasts, Prime Vision is designed to offer fans a deeper look into the tactical and analytical aspects of the game, should they wish to access them, via several key features outlined below:

Physical Insights: Viewers will be able to track and compare players' physical output in real-time. This includes metrics such as running speed, jump height, and shot speed.

Player ID: Whichever player is in possession, a name-slate will appear above their head in real-time, useful for identifying players in lesser-known teams.

Tactical Map: This view allows fans to see all 22 players' positions on the field in real-time, offering the same perspective as the coaching staff.

Momentum: Below the Tactical Map, a momentum bar uses an AI model to predict which team has the best chance of scoring in the next 10 seconds.

Advanced Analytics: Amazon Prime coverage will feature advanced metrics to bring viewers more info than ever before. This includes live Expected Goals (xG) data, shot quality (xGOT), and expected pass (xPass), among others.

Passing Options: Using a player's position and direction, Prime Vision highlights the three most likely passing options available to them.