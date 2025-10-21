Arsenal to win the title with 90 points - and Manchester United to finish bottom half again: Supercomputer

The numbers have been crunched to present the predicted Premier League table, and not all will be happy

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would be more than happy with this predicted Premier League table (Image credit: Getty Images)

For football fans, the time around games tends to be dominated by forecasting what’s going to happen next.

It’s an exercise in trying to show who knows ball, but in truth, with the game being as unpredictable as it is, there’s usually a lot of guesswork involved.

Arsenal to win the Premier League at a canter

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been lambasted for failing to sign a striker in January

It could finally be the Gunners' year (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to their predictions, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will finally clinch that long-awaited Premier League title with 90 points, ten more than their closest challengers, Liverpool, with just four losses to their name.

Manchester City are set to be off the pace again, accruing just 69 points in third place, with Chelsea rounding out the top four.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

It could be another difficult year for Pep Guardiola's self-set high standards (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it is their rivals, Manchester United, who perhaps have the most to fear if this forecast is based in any reality, with an 11th-placed finish, despite recent back-to-back wins, including a victory at Anfield for the first time since 2016.

While that is a big uplift on last season’s 15th, it is not where a club the size of the Red Devils should be aiming; another year without European football will not be deemed acceptable.

There is, however, good news for the promoted sides, as both Leeds United and Sunderland are tipped to survive, with Burnley, in last place, the only team dropping straight back down.

That means two incumbents are set for relegation, though, and it is Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United set to fall, an outcome neither fanbase would bet against as things stand.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Predicted Premier League table in full

Position

Team

Points

1

Arsenal

90

2

Liverpool

80

3

Manchester City

69

4

Chelsea

66

5

Tottenham Hotspur

62

6

Crystal Palace

61

7

Bournemouth

59

8

Aston Villa

57

9

Newcastle United

56

10

Brighton & Hove Albion

47

11

Manchester United

47

12

Nottingham Forest

46

13

Fulham

44

14

Everton

42

15

Leeds United

41

16

Sunderland

41

17

Brentford

41

18

West Ham United

40

19

Wolverhampton Wanderers

34

20

Burnley

33

