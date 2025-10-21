Arsenal to win the title with 90 points - and Manchester United to finish bottom half again: Supercomputer
The numbers have been crunched to present the predicted Premier League table, and not all will be happy
For football fans, the time around games tends to be dominated by forecasting what’s going to happen next.
It’s an exercise in trying to show who knows ball, but in truth, with the game being as unpredictable as it is, there’s usually a lot of guesswork involved.
Not anymore, as CasinoHawks have fired up their Premier League Supercomputer to provide us with some numbers to pore through.
Arsenal to win the Premier League at a canter
According to their predictions, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will finally clinch that long-awaited Premier League title with 90 points, ten more than their closest challengers, Liverpool, with just four losses to their name.
Manchester City are set to be off the pace again, accruing just 69 points in third place, with Chelsea rounding out the top four.
But it is their rivals, Manchester United, who perhaps have the most to fear if this forecast is based in any reality, with an 11th-placed finish, despite recent back-to-back wins, including a victory at Anfield for the first time since 2016.
While that is a big uplift on last season’s 15th, it is not where a club the size of the Red Devils should be aiming; another year without European football will not be deemed acceptable.
There is, however, good news for the promoted sides, as both Leeds United and Sunderland are tipped to survive, with Burnley, in last place, the only team dropping straight back down.
That means two incumbents are set for relegation, though, and it is Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United set to fall, an outcome neither fanbase would bet against as things stand.
Position
Team
Points
1
Arsenal
90
2
Liverpool
80
3
Manchester City
69
4
Chelsea
66
5
Tottenham Hotspur
62
6
Crystal Palace
61
7
Bournemouth
59
8
Aston Villa
57
9
Newcastle United
56
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
47
11
Manchester United
47
12
Nottingham Forest
46
13
Fulham
44
14
Everton
42
15
Leeds United
41
16
Sunderland
41
17
Brentford
41
18
West Ham United
40
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
34
20
Burnley
33
