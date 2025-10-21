Arsenal to win the title with 90 points - and Manchester United to finish bottom half again: Supercomputer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would be more than happy with this predicted Premier League table

For football fans, the time around games tends to be dominated by forecasting what’s going to happen next.

It’s an exercise in trying to show who knows ball, but in truth, with the game being as unpredictable as it is, there’s usually a lot of guesswork involved.

Not anymore, as CasinoHawks have fired up their Premier League Supercomputer to provide us with some numbers to pore through.

Arsenal to win the Premier League at a canter

It could finally be the Gunners' year (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to their predictions, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will finally clinch that long-awaited Premier League title with 90 points, ten more than their closest challengers, Liverpool, with just four losses to their name.

Manchester City are set to be off the pace again, accruing just 69 points in third place, with Chelsea rounding out the top four.

It could be another difficult year for Pep Guardiola's self-set high standards (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it is their rivals, Manchester United, who perhaps have the most to fear if this forecast is based in any reality, with an 11th-placed finish, despite recent back-to-back wins, including a victory at Anfield for the first time since 2016.

While that is a big uplift on last season’s 15th, it is not where a club the size of the Red Devils should be aiming; another year without European football will not be deemed acceptable.

There is, however, good news for the promoted sides, as both Leeds United and Sunderland are tipped to survive, with Burnley, in last place, the only team dropping straight back down.

That means two incumbents are set for relegation, though, and it is Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United set to fall, an outcome neither fanbase would bet against as things stand.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Predicted Premier League table in full Position Team Points 1 Arsenal 90 2 Liverpool 80 3 Manchester City 69 4 Chelsea 66 5 Tottenham Hotspur 62 6 Crystal Palace 61 7 Bournemouth 59 8 Aston Villa 57 9 Newcastle United 56 10 Brighton & Hove Albion 47 11 Manchester United 47 12 Nottingham Forest 46 13 Fulham 44 14 Everton 42 15 Leeds United 41 16 Sunderland 41 17 Brentford 41 18 West Ham United 40 19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 34 20 Burnley 33