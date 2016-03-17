Ranieri rubbishes Italy speculation

Claudio Ranieri has ruled himself out of the running to replace Antonio Conte as Italy head coach and says he wants to finish his career at Leicester City.

The Italian has inspired a revolution at the King Power Stadium that has seen the club top the Premier League table with eight games remaining.

Leicester's performances have seen some of their players linked with big moves away from the club at the end of the campaign, while Ranieri's name has also been touted as a possible target for other clubs.

However, he only has thoughts for Leicester and would even shun Italy should they come calling when Conte leaves after Euro 2016.

"I feel good here. I want to stay here, if my owner is happy I stay here," Ranieri told a news conference.

"There isn't another team that can change my mind, I am so happy here.

"There are a lot of things to do here, we are just starting to build. If possible I want to stay here a long time.

"No team can change my mind. Of course I am very proud if they are thinking about me in Italy, but this is my club."