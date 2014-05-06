Ranieri set for talks over his Monaco future

Ranieri has been the subject of reports that he will leave the Ligue 1 outfit in the close-season, but the experienced coach has stated his intention to stay at the Stade Louis II.

The Italian reiterated earlier this week that he is committed to Monaco, having secured second place in their first season back in the French top flight.

And the 62-year-old is now ready to hold talks with the hierachy at the principality club.

"I think that this week there will be a meeting. Now that we've stitched up second place, things should move more quickly," Ranieri as quoted as saying on the Ligue 1 website.

"The more time that passes, the surer I become of one thing. But I'm keeping that thing to myself for now. The only thing that's for sure is that I will be coach next season.

"Our plan is in place."

Monaco have enjoyed an impressive season back in Ligue 1 - qualifying for the UEFA Champions League having splashed the cash on the likes of Radamel Falcao, James Rodriguez and Joao Moutinho.

Ranieri believes he has the backing of Monaco's board, but is unsure whether they will embark on a similar spending spree in order to compete in Europe.

"I have a contract, and the directors have seen the quality of my work. We've had an excellent league campaign," he continued.

"I think I've worked very, very well this season. It's not easy to come up from Ligue 2 and have a season like the one we've had.

"I don't know how much money the club wants to invest in new players in the summer but to do well in the Champions League, we'll need to recruit four or five good players.

"If we want to continue emphasising young talent, then that will mean a different strategy. It's up to the president to decide how we move ahead."