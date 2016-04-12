Ranieri would not begrudge Tottenham the title

Claudio Ranieri would congratulate Tottenham if they beat Leicester City to the Premier League title.

Leicester are on the brink of a first top-flight crown as they sit seven points clear of closest rivals Spurs at the top of the table with five matches remaining.

Ranieri says he is not concerned with whether Mauricio Pochettino's side drop points to aid their challenge and is only focused on his team extending their run of five straight victories.

However, the Italian manager would not begrudge Spurs the title should they manage to move ahead of them in the closing stages of the season.

"I'm not focused on what other clubs are doing. Instead I look at what I have to do to improve my side," Ranieri told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"That is our goal and if Tottenham is able to overtake us, I would have to congratulate them as that is part of sports.

"We haven't won yet. We've reached the Champions League, actually just the play-offs, but our last five matches are difficult. Tottenham aren't giving up and we must remain focused."

Ranieri lauded the work-rate and mentality of his team and believes that is what has propelled them to the Premier League summit.

"They are great players that are facing a historical moment in their life with a lot of responsibility," he added.

"We work hard during the week, then the match arrives, but we laugh and smile in the dressing room before then. Nobody ever holds back."