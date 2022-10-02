Ranked! The highest-scoring Premier League Manchester derbies

Manchester City (opens in new tab) put Manchester United (opens in new tab) to the sword on Sunday, winning the first Manchester derby of the season 6-3 (opens in new tab) at the Etihad Stadium.

Where does this result rank on the list of highest-scoring Manchester derbies in the Premier League, though?

FourFourTwo takes a look...

=5. City 2-3 United, November 1993

The third-ever Premier League Manchester derby saw United pick up their first away win over City since 1985 – and they did it in dramatic fashion.

A Niall Quinn brace sent the hosts in 2-0 up at half-time at Maine Road – but United rallied after the break, an Eric Cantona double pulling it back to 2-2 before Roy Keane scored an 86th-minute winner.

=5. United 5-0 City, November 1994

Until Erling Haaland and Phil Foden's historic three-goal hauls on Sunday, Andrei Kanchelskis was the only player to score a hat-trick in a Premier League Manchester derby.

The mercurial winger enjoyed perhaps his finest game in a United shirt as he took home the match ball after this rout at Old Trafford. Eric Cantona and Mark Hughes got the other two goals.

=5. City 2-3 United, April 1996

Late in the 1995/96 season, United won 3-2 at Maine Road once again (albeit less dramatically than two-and-a-half years previously).

Uwe Rosler cancelled out Eric Cantona's early penalty, only for Andy Cole to restore United's lead two minutes later. Ryan Giggs secured all three points in the second half for Sir Alex Ferguson's side, who went on to claim their third title in four years.

=5. City 4-1 United, March 2004

The first Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium was one to remember for City as they recorded only a second win in 21 meetings with their arch-rivals.

The hosts made a dream start as Robbie Fowler opened the scoring inside three minutes. Jon Macken doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark, before Paul Scholes got United back into the game before.

There was to be no turnaround from the visitors this time, though, as goals from Trevor Sinclair and Shaun Wright-Phillips ensured City's first home victory over United since 1989.

=5. City 2-3 United, December 2012

December 2012 saw Sir Alex Ferguson's last Manchester derby win before retirement – so it was fitting that United did it in stoppage time (although not quite Fergie time).

With half an hour to go at the Etihad, United led 2-0 thanks to Wayne Rooney's first-half brace. Yaya Toure pulled one goal back, before Pablo Zabaleta surely thought he'd salvaged a point for City in the 86th minute.

It wasn't to be: two minutes into time added on, Robin van Persie's deflected free-kick sent the travelling fans into absolute raptures.

=5. City 2-3 United, April 2018

Six-and-a-half years later, City were on the wrong end of another 2-3 scoreline against United – and this time, they threw away a 2-0 lead.

The visitors were fortunate to only find themselves 2-0 down at half-time to goals from Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan; they showed no signs of getting back into the game. That was until Paul Pogba scored a fine quick-fire brace shortly after the break.

Suddenly, the derby was up for grabs again – and it was Chris Smalling who decided it in the 69th minute, giving Jose Mourinho his third win in five league and cup derbies as United boss.

4. United 4-2 City, April 2015

A Sergio Aguero brace wasn't enough to stop Louis van Gaal from leading United to their first of two derby wins under his management.

Aguero put City in front after eight minutes at Old Trafford, but the hosts soon turned things around via goals from Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini.

Juan Mata and Chris Smalling got on the scoresheet in the second half, with Aguero notching a late consolation for the visitors.

=2. United 4-3 City, September 2009

Arguably the greatest Manchester derby of all time was settled by none other than former Liverpool man Michael Owen.

Wayne Rooney wasted little time in getting United up and running inside two minutes, only for Gareth Barry to restore parity 14 minutes later.

The hosts led again early in the second half thanks to Darren Fletcher – but back came City again, this time through Craig Bellamy.

Fletcher might have thought he'd won it for United 10 minutes from time – but, as the clock ticked towards 90, Bellamy joined the Scot in bagging a brace.

But there was still time for one final twist... Deep into injury time (it was probably 'Fergie time' by now), Ryan Giggs picked out Owen, who coolly finished past Joe Hart. Cue the roof nearly coming off Old Trafford.

=2. United 1-6 City, October 2011

This iconic result was the one which proved City were no longer merely United's 'noisy neighbours'; they were a forced to be reckoned with at the top of the Premier League.

This game also saw one of the most iconic Premier League celebrations: headline-making livewire Mario Balotelli lifting his shirt to reveal the pertinent message of 'Why always me?'. That goal sent City in 1-0 up at half-time – before all hell broke loose at Old Trafford.

Two minutes after the break, United defender Jonny Evans was shown a straight red card for a last-man foul on Balotelli – who then doubled City's advantage on the hour-mark.

Sergio Aguero made it 3-0 nine minutes later and, after Darren Fletcher has pulled one back for the hosts, two goals from Edin Dzeko and one from David Silva made it an afternoon City fans would never forget.

Mind you, it wasn't even their most memorable match of the 2011/12 season, was it...?

1. City 6-3 United, October 2022

The latest Manchester derby was another thoroughly entertaining affair – if you're a City fan or a neutral.

Not only was it the highest-scoring Manchester derby in the Premier League; it goes down as the highest-scoring Manchester derby of all time – in any competition.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden became only the third duo to score hat-tricks in the same Premier League game and, at one point, it looked like City would record their biggest-ever win over their fierce foes.

With 18 minutes to go, Pep Guardiola's hosts led 6-1, Antony having scored a brilliant long-range goal for United.

But the reigning Premier League champions couldn't become the first side to score seven in a Manchester derby – and Anthony Martial's late brace (the second of which was a superbly struck penalty) stopped it from being a drubbing of historic proportions for the visitors

This was United boss Erik ten Hag's first taste of the Manchester derby; it won't have been a sweet one.