Manchester United misery compounded by Haaland & Foden double hat-trick for City
Manchester United become only second club in Premier League history to concede a double hat-trick – and it happened in a derby
Manchester United have become only the second club in Premier League history to concede two hat-tricks in a game after both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden bagged trebles in a 6-3 derby win for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Both players scored two each in a one-sided first half and the Norwegian went on to complete his third Premier League hat-trick of the season after 64 minutes.
And nine minutes later, Haaland turned provider for Foden to make it 6-1 and compete his hat-trick.
United managed to pull two goals back late in the game through substitute Anthony Martial, but Erik ten Hag's side still endured a miserable afternoon in a 6-3 defeat to their city rivals.
The two previous double hat-tricks in Premier League games were both scored in games against Southampton.
Robert Pires and Jermaine Pennant netted three each for Arsenal in a 6-1 win over Southampton in 2003, while Leicester pair Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy claimed trebles in the Foxes' 9-0 thrashing of the Saints in 2019.
