Rayo Vallecano return to top flight
By app
MADRID - Rayo Vallecano secured automatic promotion from Spain's second division to La Liga on Sunday with a 3-0 victory at home to Xerez.
Oscar Trejo, Emiliano Armenteros and Nestor Susaeta scored the goals that set the party going at the Teresa Rivero stadium, to the south-east of Madrid's city centre.
Rayo are second in the standings, three points behind already-promoted leaders Real Betis, with two rounds of matches still to play.
Their promotion was achieved against a background of financial uncertainty with the owners being forced to apply to go into administration back in February, while players and staff continued working without getting paid.
The Ruiz-Mateos family sold their majority stakeholding to local businessman Raul Martin earlier this month.
Rayo become the fourth club from the Spanish capital in the top-flight along with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Getafe, and they return after an absence of eight years.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.