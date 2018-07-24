Real Madrid 2018-19 LaLiga fixtures in full
Julen Lopetegui's first league game in charge of Real Madrid will see Los Blancos take on Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Lopetegui, sacked by Spain on the eve of the World Cup after his Madrid move was announced, gets the chance to start his reign at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 19.
An away game against Girona follows, with Madrid – now minus all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo - avoid their fellow big guns in the opening weeks of the campaign.
Champions Barcelona host the first Clasico meeting of the season on October 28, with the return fixture in the Spanish capital set for March 3 next year.
The first Madrid derby sees Lopetegui's side host their neighbours at the end of September, while the Wanda Metropolitano will be the venue for the return in February.
Madrid close their campaign at home to Real Betis - scheduled for May 19 - though the precise fixture dates and times are subject to change.
Real Madrid's fixtures in full:
Real Madrid v Getafe: 19/08/2018
Girona v Real Madrid: 26/08/2018
Real Madrid v Leganes: 02/09/2018
Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid: 16/09/2018
Real Madrid v Espanyol: 23/09/2018
Sevilla v Real Madrid: 26/09/2018
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: 30/09/2018
Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid: 07/10/2018
Real Madrid v Levante: 21/10/2018
Barcelona v Real Madrid: 28/10/2018
Real Madrid v Real Valladolid: 04/11/2018
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid: 11/11/2018
Eibar v Real Madrid: 25/11/2018
Real Madrid v Valencia: 02/12/2018
Huesca v Real Madrid: 09/12/2018
Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano: 16/12/2018
Villarreal v Real Madrid: 22/12/2018
Real Madrid v Real Sociedad: 06/01/2019
Real Betis v Real Madrid: 13/01/2019
Real Madrid v Sevilla: 20/01/2019
Espanyol v Real Madrid: 27/01/2019
Real Madrid v Deportivo Alaves: 03/02/2019
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: 10/02/2019
Real Madrid v Girona: 17/02/2019
Levante v Real Madrid: 24/02/2019
Real Madrid v Barcelona: 03/03/2019
Real Valladolid v Real Madrid: 10/03/2019
Real Madrid v Celta Vigo: 17/03/2019
Real Madrid v Huesca: 31/03/2019
Valencia v Real Madrid: 03/04/2019
Real Madrid v Eibar: 07/04/2019
Leganes v Real Madrid: 14/04/2019
Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao: 21/04/2019
Getafe v Real Madrid: 24/04/2019
Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid: 28/04/2019
Real Madrid v Villarreal: 05/05/2019
Real Sociedad v Real Madrid: 12/05/2019
Real Madrid v Real Betis: 19/05/2019
