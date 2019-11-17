Real Madrid include Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Everton's Moise Kean on transfer shortlist - report

Real Madrid are in the process of shifting their transfer policy in the hope that it can provide more sustainable success in years to come.

The idea is believed to be one that pulls focus from established, experienced stars and aims at integrating and developing emerging talent.

According to El Desmarque, Florentino Perez and his world-renowned scouting network have drawn up a transfer shortlist of young talent.

Four names appear on Madrid's list and two of the talents play their football in the Premier League.

First is Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, who announced himself to England's top-flight last season.

The 19-year-old earned a call-up to the senior England squad and made his international debut under Gareth Southgate.

Now he finds himself returning to contention in Frank Lampard's young Chelsea side after returning from an injury he suffered at the back end of last season.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is understood to be a keen admirer of Hudson-Odoi and endorses the club's pursuit.

However, Hudson-Odoi only recently signed a new bumper contract at Chelsea and it will take a hefty sum to prize him away.

The other Premier League player on Los Blancos' list is Everton striker Moise Kean.

Kean only joined Everton last summer, signing from Juventus in a deal believed to be worth £25m.

Real Madrid see the 19-year-old as having great potential, but his dip in form this season could deter the Spanish giants from making a bid anytime soon.

Also reportedly on Madrid's shopping list are Red Bull Salzburg's emphatic striker Erling Haaland - who is courted by a number of Europe's elite.

Villareal's Samu Chikeweze completes the group of targets after an impressive breakthrough season in the 2018/19 La Liga campaign.

