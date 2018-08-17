Real Madrid complain to FIFA over Inter's alleged Modric approach

Real Madrid have lodged an official complaint with FIFA over an alleged illegal approach by Inter for midfielder Luka Modric.

The Croatia star has been linked with a possible move to San Siro in recent weeks despite Madrid president Florentino Perez declaring they would not accept less than his €750million release clause.

Modric's agent even claimed the player was excited by the prospect of heading to Italy, even though he said he would retire at Madrid when he signed a new four-year contract in 2016.

A FIFA spokesperson has now confirmed to Omnisport that Madrid have reported Inter to FIFA for approaching Modric without their consent.

Despite Inter's interest, which includes suggestions they will try to make the move happen before Serie A's transfer deadline on Friday, there are reports in Spain that Modric will sign a new deal in the Spanish capital.

Speaking after the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, Madrid director of institutional relations Emilio Butragueno claimed Modric "couldn't be happier" to continue with the club.

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has admitted he would like to sign the 32-year-old, despite concerns about Inter staying within Financial Fair Play parameters.

"It's obviously positive he has shown interest in joining us," he said last week. "We are trying to create the right conditions for him to join Inter."

Modric has won 14 trophies, including four Champions Leagues, since joining Madrid from Tottenham in 2012.