Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has incredible trophy-to-games record
Dani Carvajal has won a trophy every 16 games for Real Madrid after helping them lift the European Super Cup
Dani Carvajal brought up the 26th trophy of his Real Madrid career on Wednesday evening as he helped Los Blancos claim a 2-0 win over Atalanta in the European Super Cup.
UEFA's annual equivalent of the Community Shield pits the Champions League winners (in this case, Real Madrid) against the Europa League winners (Atalanta), with this year's edition held in Warsaw.
Goals from Federico Valverde and Real debutant Kylian Mbappe sent the trophy back to the Bernabeu for a sixth time - and Carvajal's presence in the starting line-up means he has bolstered an astonishing trophies-per-game record across his career.
Dani Carvajal's ridiculous trophies per game record
Carvajal has now collected 26 winners' medals at senior level for Real Madrid, with his Super Cup appearance being his 417th outing for the club. That works out at a trophy once every 16.03 games for the right-back.
Throw in his youth career and his international career, and the number of trophies swells yet further.
Carvajal helped Real Madrid Castilla - the B team - win the second-tier title in 2012, as well as lifting the U19s and U21s Euros with Spain before winning the 2023 Nations League and Euro 2024 with the seniors, taking him to 31 trophies in 591 games for club and country.
Dani Carvajal's medal collection
- 2011: Under-19 Euros (Spain)
- 2012: Segunda Division B (Real Madrid Castilla)
- 2013: Under-21 Euros (Spain)
- 2014: Copa Del Rey, Champions League, European Super Cup, Club World Cup (Real Madrid)
- 2015: Trophyless
- 2016: Champions League, European Super Cup, Club World Cup (Real Madrid)
- 2017: La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, Champions League, European Super Cup, Club World Cup (Real Madrid)
- 2018: Champions League, Club World Cup (Real Madrid)
- 2019: Trophyless
- 2020: La Liga, Spanish Super Cup (Real Madrid)
- 2021: Trophyless
- 2022: La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, Champions League, European Super Cup, Club World Cup (Real Madrid)
- 2023: Copa del Rey (Real Madrid), Nations League (Spain)
- 2024: La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, Champions League, European Super Cup (Real Madrid), Euro 2024 (Spain)
That works out at a trophy every 19.07 games for Carvajal - even including his 36 trophyless appearances during a season at Bayer Leverkusen in 2012/13.
Carvajal has already lifted five trophies this calendar year, equalling a personal high mark set in 2017 and replicated in 2022 - and he could yet make it six if he appears in the new Intercontinental Cup in December. Real Madrid have an automatic bye to the final of the competition.
Carvajal has gone just three calendar years without a trophy, in 2015, 2019 and 2021.
