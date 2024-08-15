Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has incredible trophy-to-games record

Dani Carvajal has won a trophy every 16 games for Real Madrid after helping them lift the European Super Cup

Dani Carvajal brought up the 26th trophy of his Real Madrid career on Wednesday evening as he helped Los Blancos claim a 2-0 win over Atalanta in the European Super Cup.

UEFA's annual equivalent of the Community Shield pits the Champions League winners (in this case, Real Madrid) against the Europa League winners (Atalanta), with this year's edition held in Warsaw.

