When is the next El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona?

When's the next El Clasico? The new La Liga season gets underway next week and that means one of world football’s greatest rivalries will soon be renewed.

El Clasico clashes between Real Madrid and Barcelona are the first fixture that most fans look for when the Spanish schedule is released. These are often the matches that settle the title, with Atletico Madrid the only side to break Barca and Real’s title duopoly over the past 20 years.

While we wait for their first encounter in this season’s La Liga, the pair have actually already met in preseason, with Barca claiming a 2-1 win over their rivals in New Jersey on Saturday night, with a Pau Victor brace sealing bragging rights. But when do the two sides meet in La Liga? FourFourTwo takes a look at what to expect when the teams meet this season.

When is the next El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid?

The La Liga fixture list was announced in June and although fixtures are subject to change, the two sides will meet in the Bernabeu on Sunday, October 27.

The return match will take place at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, as the Camp Nou is still undergoing renovation this season, with work scheduled to be completed by June 2026.

The schedule makers have set this game up as a potential title decider, as it is currently due to be played on Sunday, May 11 on La Liga’s matchday 35 out of 38.

Who won last season’s El Clasico contests?

The pair met three times last season, with Real Madrid winning each contest.

A Jude Bellingham brace, including an injury-time winner, sealed a 2-1 win for Madrid in Barcelona in October 2023, while the return match at the Bernabeu was a thriller that saw the hosts claim a 3-2 win, thanks to another stoppage time Bellingham winner.

The pair also met in the Supercopa de Espana final, where a Vinicius Jr hat-trick helped Madrid to a 4-1 win in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Who have Barcelona and Real Madrid signed this summer?

Worryingly for Barcelona, it is the defending La Liga and Champions League winners Madrid who have had the busier summer.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side completed the biggest signing of the summer by bringing in Kylian Mbappe on a free after his deal at Paris Saint-Germain expired, while Brazilian teenager Endrick has now arrived at the club after turning 18, adding yet more options to their potent frontline.

Pau Victor is Barcelona’s only signing so far, as his loan move from Girona was made permanent as the club continue to face a complicated financial situation.

