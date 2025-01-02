Real Madrid given green light to sign William Saliba from Arsenal: report

Real Madrid are reportedly working on a deal to sign Arsenal defender William Saliba, with the hierarchy at the Bernabeu having been given positive signs so far in their pursuit.

Since breaking into the Arsenal first team in 2022, Saliba has gone on to become one of the best defenders in the Premier League. Indeed, the Gunners conceded just 29 goals last term, a Premier League record for the club, with Saliba leading at the back.

The Frenchman's form hasn't gone unnoticed, with Real Madrid now keen on spending a lot of money to sign him.

Real Madrid desperate for Arsenal defender William Saliba

Saliba is wanted by Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Real Madrid have started working on bringing Saliba to the Bernabeu, having identified the Frenchman as the perfect centre-back to improve the team.

The report adds that Real Madrid have already contacted Saliba's representatives over a possible move, with the feedback positive. It will, however, require Saliba to hand in a transfer request at Arsenal in order to force through a move to the Spanish capital.

Rudiger would love Saliba to partner him in the Real Madrid defence (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid are in desperate need of reinforcing their centre-backs. Eder Militao is currently out with a cruciate ligament injury, while David Alaba has missed a large part of the season, too. Raul Asencio and Aurelien Tchouameni have both played alongside Antonio Rudiger at centre-back, though the German has openly admitted he'd love Saliba to partner him.

“I say William Saliba,” Rudiger said when asked who Real Madrid should sign in October 2024. “I’m very happy Militao. But there’s so many games, so we would rotate, so to have Saliba… It would be great.”

Still only 23-years-old and with two-and-a-half years remaining on his current Arsenal deal, Saliba certainly won't come cheap. A £100m-plus figure is touted by the report, which seems more realistic than the £66m he is valued at by Transfermarkt.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it would be highly unlikely that Real Madrid would be able to sign Saliba in the January transfer window - not least because Arsenal simply wouldn't allow it. If they return in the summer with a lucrative offer, though, the Gunners might have no option but to accept.