Zinedine Zidane has told Real Madrid 'to pay what they ask' for Jadon Sancho - report

Zidane has a plethora of talent at his disposal, but its thought that some of the squad players aren't filling the coach with confidence.

Next season, Zidane wants another star attacker to join the Real Madrid front-line.

Kylian Mbappe is understood to be the ultimate priority for Los Blancos, but the attainability of the 20-year-old is still unknown.

With Neymar still angling for a way out of Paris Saint-Germain, the club's hierarchy will be reluctant to lose Mbappe too.

In the meantime, according to Diario GOL, Zidane has turned his attention to Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

Zidane gave Sancho five points at the Balon d'Or for the Kopa Award for the best young player of the year.

That was a higher score than he gave his own young forward Vinicius Junior.

The Madrid coach is reported to be a big fan of Sancho's and believes he'd add some versatility and variation to their attack.

Zidane has reportedly asked club president Florentino Perez to 'pay what they ask' for the Englishman.

Sancho is thought to be valued at just over €100m, but Dortmund could demand as much as €140m from Real Madrid.

Madrid will face competition from Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and maybe even Chelsea too now that their transfer ban has been lifted.

Sancho's popularity in his native country is no surprise considering his meteoric rise since moving to Germany.

Sancho has nine goals and ten assists in all competitions so far this season.

