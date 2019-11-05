Kai Havertz: Toni Kroos tells me that the weather is always good in Madrid

Havertz scored 17 goals for Bayer Leverkusen last season and has managed three so far this campaign.

The German is considered one of Europe's top talents and has attracted interest from a number of elite clubs as a result.

The most frequently linked side are domestic giants Bayern Munich, who have a reputation of snapping up the best Germany has to offer.

Havertz is aware of the rumours and admits Bayern are probably the best when it comes to the Bundesliga.

"They're probably the biggest club in Germany and there are many players that were very successful at a young age that went there," Havertz told Marca.

"Therefore, I get linked with Bayern, but we'll see what happens.

"There are players that want to stay close to their family and others say, 'I want to live in another country'. There's something clear: if you want to be a star in Germany, you can't go wrong with Bayern."

The 20-year-old was speaking ahead of Leverkusen's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

When asked whether he follows La Liga, he responded by saying he follows one Real Madrid player in particular.

"Sometimes. Toni Kroos is a great player, I model myself on him a lot," he revealed.

"His journey has been great. I have a lot of respect for him. His passing ability and his combination play is on another level.

"In [Germany] training, every pass from him is perfect. It doesn't matter how they give it to him."

Havertz agrees that his style is suited to Barcelona's playing style, but admits many teams play in a similar way these days - including Real Madrid.

"Yes, because Barcelona have a lot of the ball, but there are lots of teams that do that these days, not only Barcelona," he remarked.

"Real Madrid, for example, are a team that have a lot of possession, although they've been a bit less efficient than Barcelona in recent years."

When asked if Toni Kroos ever had anything to tell him, Havertz revealed his compatriot tells him "that the weather is always good in Madrid [laughs]."

NOW TRY...

Quiz! How many of the 141 clubs to appear in the Champions League group stage can you name?

Can Antoine Griezmann ever thrive in Lionel Messi's Barcelona?