Real Madrid may go for Pogba - Perez

Real Madrid would be interested in signing Paul Pogba if the Juventus midfielder became available, Florentino Perez has confirmed.

Pogba was once again one of Juve's outstanding players as they won a fifth-straight Serie A title in 2015-16, and he will also be key to France's Euro 2016 hopes.

The 23-year-old has been linked with big-money moves to the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City, and Madrid president Perez has told Marca that the newly-crowned European champions would also be interested in his services.

"Pogba is a great player, but in midfield we have six great players, so I would not want to discuss speculation," Perez said.

"While he excites me, it is difficult to reach agreements if there are no termination clauses [in a player's contract].

"If a player such as him [Pogba] is available, we may go for him, but would have to reach an agreement.

"It is very difficult to bring someone [in]. I'll talk to [Zinedine] Zidane. Our obligation is to be much better every year. He will decide if we can get someone better than we have."

Madrid came within a whisker of signing Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea on transfer deadline day last September, only for the deal to be scuppered by issues with the paperwork.

And Perez is unsure whether Los Blancos will launch another bid for the Spain international, given the performances of current number one Keylor Navas.

"I am not the one who has to decide," Perez added when asked about De Gea. "I would say it is very difficult to manage two great players in that position."

The Madrid president also addressed the issue of players leaving the Spanish capital, insisting Casemiro and James Rodriguez remain in their plans.

"Casemiro has been a surprise to some, but I had no doubts," he said. "He has the qualities that will lead him to become one of the greats.

"James arrived late and started late. Others were playing well. He is one of the great players we have.

"We have not had any offers for anyone or talked about the future."