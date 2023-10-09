Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham reveals why he is JEALOUS of former Barcelona man

Jude Bellingham has emphatically endeared himself to Real Madrid fans with a blistering start to life at the Bernabeu – but he wishes he was more like someone who starred for Real's arch-rivals, Barcelona.

The England midfielder has been in truly sensational form since joining Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund in a €103m deal this summer, banging in 10 goals in his first 10 appearances – including a competition-high eight strikes in La Liga.

Never one to get complacent, though, Bellingham has identified an area of his game in which he'd love to be better.

Taking part in the 'If I could...' series for the official website of the England national team, the ex-Birmingham City youngster expressed his wish "to be naturally both-footed" – like a well-known former Barca star.

"I really like seeing players like Ousmane Dembele and other players who can take corners from both sides and things like that," Bellingham revealed.

Dembele left Barca for PSG during the last transfer window, completing a €50.4m move to the French champions.

Bellingham found the net for the third game in succession with a brace as Real won 4-0 at home to Osasuna on Saturday.

The 20-year-old already has two braces to his name for the 14-time European champions and has failed to score in just one of his 10 outings so far.

He was also on target in England's 3-1 friendly victory away to Scotland last month, and he'll be hoping to add to this Three Lions goals tally in the upcoming clashes with Australia and Italy.

