Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr says Spain should be STRIPPED of World Cup 2030 hosting rights

Vincius Jr says Spain should be stripped of their World Cup 2030 hosting rights if racist abuse in the country continues.

The Real Madrid forward has been the subject of chants across his career in La Liga and has tirelessly campaigned against change. Back in May 2023, his side were beaten by Valencia 1-0 and play had to be halted due to remarks made by supporters the way of the Brazil international.

La Liga authorities have been questioned by the wider media for their failure to intervene and press forward with prosecutions, especially given the sheer amount of hate crime instances that have been reported compared to other European leagues.

"I hope Spain can evolve and understand the seriousness of insulting someone because of their skin colour," said Vinicius in a recent interview with CNN. "Because if things don't evolve by 2030, I think (the World Cup) will have to change location, because if players don't feel comfortable and confident playing in a country where they can suffer racism, it's very complicated.

"I believe and I want to do everything so that things can change because many people in Spain, the majority, are not racist, although there is a small group that ends up affecting the image of a country where people live very well."

Following on from incidents in Valencia last season, in October 2023, Vinicius was present in court as he testified about the racist insults he endured.

Vinicius would be set to star for Brazil (Image credit: Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Reflecting on the experience, he said: “In the case of what happened in Valencia, after the game – after we thought about it – everyone said the right thing to do is to leave the pitch, but as you are there defending a team, we know that not everyone in the stadium is racist and was just there to watch the game.”

Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay will compete against Spain, Portugal and Morocco's bid for the 2030 World Cup, with a jointly-hosted tournament set to be the plans made by FIFA boss Gianni Infantino. A decision on just who will be allocated the hosting rights is set to be confirmed on December 11 2024.

Spain have the 2030 rights (Image credit: Getty Images)

