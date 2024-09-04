Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr says Spain should be STRIPPED of World Cup 2030 hosting rights

Vincius Jr has fought tirelessly to clean up Spain's racism issues having been the subject of abuse on multiple occasions

Vinicius Jr believes Spain are not currently fit to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup
Vincius Jr says Spain should be stripped of their World Cup 2030 hosting rights if racist abuse in the country continues.

The Real Madrid forward has been the subject of chants across his career in La Liga and has tirelessly campaigned against change. Back in May 2023, his side were beaten by Valencia 1-0 and play had to be halted due to remarks made by supporters the way of the Brazil international.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.