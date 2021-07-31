Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos prepare to open talks with PSG for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are preparing to open talks with PSG over a move for Kylian Mbappe in the coming weeks, according to reports.

The France international faces an uncertain future, with his PSG contract set to expire in 2022.

The Ligue 1 giants are keen to tie Mbappe down to an extended deal, but up to now they have made little progress.

That has alerted Madrid to the possibility of the forward being available on a free transfer next summer.

The Spanish side could also attempt to sign Mbappe in the next few weeks, as PSG may prefer to cash in on him now than risk losing him for nothing in 12 months' time.

According to 90min, Madrid are ready to begin discussions with PSG over a move for the 22-year-old.

Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, and Florentino Perez is desperate to bring him to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman idolised Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo when he was growing up, and would no doubt seriously consider a switch to the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos are keen to try and complete a deal this summer, rather than wait for other clubs to enter the race if Mbappe becomes a free agent in 2022.

The report states that the World Cup winner has told his current employers that he will not be signing a new deal at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have been asking for £150m for Mbappe, but Madrid will hope that Mbappe's desire to leave will see them lower their demands.

It is still tough to see a deal going through this summer, though. PSG would surely rather keep hold of Mbappe for another season and try and persuade him to extend his stay.

The player himself would also have more options next year, which only increases the chances of him staying put for now.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a free England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

MANCHESTER UNITED Why Jadon Sancho could be the man to restore balance to the side

PREMIER LEAGUE Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season

TRANSFERS 14 of the best ever Premier League loan signings