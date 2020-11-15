Real Madrid transfer news: PSG and Juventus on alert as Sergio Ramos contract talks stall

PSG and Juventus are at the front of the queue for Sergio Ramos’ signature if he leaves Real Madrid next summer, according to reports.

The 34-year-old’s contract with the Merengues expires at the end of the season and he is yet to agree terms that would see him extend his 16-year spell in the Spanish capital.

According to calciomercato, PSG are the favourites to sign the centre-back if he leaves but Juve are also interested.

Ramos is said to want a two-year extension and to remain on his current terms of around €12m per year, but Real Madrid are offering just one more year on a reduced wage.

But Madrid and their head coach Zinedine Zidane remain hopeful that they will avoid losing their captain on a free transfer.

Ramos, who recently netted his 100th goal for the Spanish giants, has made 10 appearances for the club this season.

He hit headlines during the international break after having two penalties saved in a 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against Switzerland.

Ramos’ struggles from the spot overshadowed an impressive accomplishment, as he earned his 177th Spain cap to become the most capped male European player.

