Real Madrid turn down Carlo Ancelotti transfer request following veteran exit: report

He may have seen his side land the biggest signing of the summer, but Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is set to be left wanting more come the end of the transfer window.

Real Madrid began the summer by confirming that Kylian Mbappe was joining the club on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain following the expiration of his deal in the French capital.

The European and La Liga champions will also be welcoming Brazilian striker Endrick to the fold this summer, a year-and-a-half after a deal was agreed for him to sign for the club after he turned 18.

These deals mean that Ancelotti has an embarrassment of riches up front, but the Madrid boss is reportedly concerned about a lack of depth at centre-back, following Nacho Fernandez’s move to Saudi Arabia and the club’s failure to sign Leny Yoro, who instead joined Manchester United.

Ancelotti’s first-choice pairing at the back looks to be Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger, with Aurelien Tchouameni as another option, while David Alaba and Jesus Vallejo will start the season injured.

According to The Athletic, the club have refused Ancelotti’s request to sign another central defender, telling him that they ‘have confidence’ in the Italian’s ability to make use of limited resources.

Manchester United pipped Real Madrid to the signing of Leny Yoro (Image credit: Getty Images)

They add that the situation will be reviewed in December ahead of the January window, as the club will have a better steer on Alaba’s injury comeback by then.

Reports had suggested that Yoro had wanted to move to Madrid but opted to complete his £58million move to Manchester United when it became clear that no bid was forthcoming from the Bernabeu.

