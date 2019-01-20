Real Madrid? You never know what the future holds - PSG's Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe did not rule out a future move to Real Madrid, though the Paris Saint-Germain sensation insisted he is "very happy" at the Ligue 1 champions.

Madrid have been long-term admirers of Mbappe and the 20-year-old star continues to be linked with the Champions League holders and LaLiga giants.

Mbappe, who helped France win the 2018 World Cup, was asked about Madrid following his hat-trick in the 9-0 humiliation of Guingamp on Saturday.

"I'm fine here, but in football - and the future, you never know," Mbappe said via AS and Marca.

Mbappe, who has scored a Ligue 1-high 17 goals and 21 in all competitions this season, added: "I'm very happy with how things are going for me at Paris Saint-Germain.

"I'm under contract until 2021 and so now's not the moment to think about anything else."