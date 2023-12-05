Record-breaking £6.7 billion TV deal guarantees more live Premier League matches than ever before

The Premier League has signed off on a new £6.7 billion domestic TV deal with Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

The deal will enable football fans in the UK to watch up to 270 live games a season, more than ever before.

Sky Sports have been awarded four of the five live rights packages, with TNT Sports taking on the remaining one. BBC Sport have retained the free-to-air highlights package.

The new agreement will take effect from the start of the 2025-26 season and last for four years.

TV camera covering Nottingham Forest v Luton Town at the City Ground (Image credit: Getty Images)

It will ensure that Sky Sports broadcast a minimum of 215 live matches a season, with TNT Sports responsible for 52.

Amazon, which currently shows 20 matches a season as part of the current deal, has failed to secure any rights in the latest agreement.

For the first time in the UK, all matches taking place outside of the Saturday 3pm blackout, including those moved to Sunday 2pm because of club participation in European competitions, will be broadcast live.

The deal cements Sky Sports' place as the home of Premier League football and enables them to show all 10 matches on the final day of the season.

Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski beats Nathan Ake in the air to equalise against Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: "We are delighted to announce new deals with Sky Sports and TNT Sports that will extend our partnership for a further four years and see more Premier League matches than ever before shown live from 2025/26 onwards.

“As longstanding and valued partners, Sky Sports and TNT Sports are renowned for consistently delivering world-class coverage and programming.

"We have enjoyed record audiences and attendances in recent seasons, and we know that their continued innovation will drive more people to watch and follow the Premier League."

More Premier League stories

Manchester City to sign another bargain with world-class potential - as Guardiola demands £9m transfer: report

"He’s a really likeable man but he won’t sit and have lunch with you or have any small talk": James Maddison discusses the impact Ange Postecoglou has had at Spurs

Arsenal want prolific £85m striker - and will sell key forward to fund move: report