Manchester City to sign another bargain with world-class potential - as Guardiola demands £9m transfer: report

Manchester City are looking to secure the signing of another cheap player who has the potential to become world-class.

Julian Alvarez arrived to little fanfare but has quickly become an indispensable member of the Manchester City squad, not to mention a World Cup winner for Argentina. Not many would have expected Jeremy Doku and Manuel Akanji to have as much quality as they do, either, though they've both proven their worth to Guardiola's side.

And the Catalan manager wants to add more talented players to his squad that don't cost a fortune - starting with a winger valued at just £9m by Transfermarkt.

According to Italian outlet TV Play, Manchester City are chasing the signature of Tajon Buchanan, with Guardiola personally sounding the Canadian out over a potential move.

Currently at Club Brugge, Buchanan has actually played the majority of this term at right-back. He's naturally a winger, though, perhaps providing reason as to why Guardiola is so keen on signing him.

Indeed, Guardiola has developed a number of players over the years and made them better by adapting their positions, and Buchanan could be another to feel the benefits of the Manchester City boss. He's clearly a goal threat from full-back, too, scoring twice and assisting on a further two occasions in just 11 Belgian Pro League matches this season.

Manchester City might have to stump up more than his £9m valuation, however. With 18 months remaining on his current deal, Club Brugge reportedly want around £50m for the 24-year-old.

Inter Milan are also interested in signing Buchanan, while Atletico Madrid could return in January after their failed late attempt in the summer to bring him to the Spanish capital.

