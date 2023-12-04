Arsenal want prolific £85m striker - and will sell key forward to fund move: report

Arsenal are in the market for a striker this January, and they could be about to conduct a ruthless piece of business to land a key target.

Currently top of the Premier League, Arsenal have hit a strong run of form under Mikel Arteta as they look to go one step further this term.

In order to do so, though, many have suggested that a new striker is essential for their title challenge to last. Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have managed just six goals between them this season - Erling Haaland, for perspective, has got 14 by himself at Manchester City.

Nketiah could be replaced up front for the Gunners (Image credit: Getty Images)

But according to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Arsenal are keen on signing Sporting Lisbon striker Victor Gyokeres, who only joined the Portuguese side from Coventry City in the summer.

Signed for around £20m, Gyokeres' release clause is set at £85m, as per documents submitted to the Securities Market Commission, with Coventry entitled to 10 to 15 per cent of any future sale.

The Swedish striker has settled in well at Sporting since his summer switch, bagging nine in the league and two Europa League goals in just 14 games. A powerful striker, Gyokeres has both the physicality and technical ability to maintain possession of the ball, while also providing a threat in behind with his strong running.

Gyokeres has impressed the Arsenal hierarchy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gyokeres might not be currently worth as much as £85m, but with his current deal running until 2028, he certainly won't come cheap. Plus, Arsenal will face competition from both Fulham and Newcastle United for the striker, driving any potential fee up.

In order to fund his move, though, the Gunners are willing to let Eddie Nketiah leave in January, according to Football Transfers. An academy product, Nketiah will count as pure profit on Arsenal's FFP sheet should they sell him, freeing up funds to allow them to conduct other lucrative deals.

Nketiah has been an important member of Mikel Arteta's team this season, though, having started nine Premier League games and coming off the bench in the other five. In that time he has managed five goals and two assists as the North Londoners sit top of the Premier League.

