Redknapp confirms Remy is set to leave QPR
QPR boss Harry Redknapp has confirmed that Loic Remy is on his way out of the club, with Chelsea his likely destination.
The 27-year-old was left out of the squad to face Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday, amid reports he is on the verge of a move to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea are in the market for a striker after allowing Fernando Torres to join Milan on a two-year loan agreement.
And speaking to TV cameras ahead of the Sunderland clash, Redknapp said: "He [Remy] has got a move. I think the deal looks like it is probably done."
When asked directly whether the club involved was Chelsea, the QPR manager responded: "As far as I know, yes."
Remy was in line for a switch to Liverpool ahead of the start of the season but the deal fell through at the last minute, reportedly due to a failed medical.
He arrived in the Premier League from Marseille in 2012-13 before a loan spell at Newcastle last term, during which time he scored 14 times in the Premier League.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.