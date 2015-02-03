Redknapp departure not down to lack of signings

Redknapp announced on Tuesday that he would be quitting as manager of the Premier League strugglers, who failed to make a signing on deadline day.

And having cited a need for immediate knee surgery as the reason for his departure, the 67-year-old has reiterated that the club's inability to add to their squad had no impact on his resignation.

"It wasn't any factor at all in me deciding I was going to call it a day," he told Sky Sports News.

"When I told Tony [QPR chairman Tony Fernandes] I thought that we'd do it tomorrow but then it came out in one of the papers so we decided to announce it.

"I had a good relationship with the players, the owners and the fans. I've got no regrets. It's the right thing for everybody. It's right for the club."

QPR, who did draft in Mauro Zarate earlier in the window, were linked with deadline-day loan moves for Tottenham forward Emmanuel Adebayor and West Ham winger Matt Jarvis, but both deals failed to materialise.

Redknapp was adamant that the Loftus Road outfit were in no position to pay over-the-odds for signings, and believes the squad have the quality to avoid relegation.

“We tried to find players but we couldn't. Tony was non-stop until late on but it was too expensive for the club to do," Redknapp said.

"You don't want to start chasing for players. In the [Adebayor] deal, Tottenham were fine to deal with but it wasn't one to do.

"When I first went there were a lot of players that needed moving on and you can't bring players in just for the sake of it. There wasn't anyone who was going to improve us that we could get.

"We invested in the summer. We've been unlucky with one or two injuries and there's more to come from that squad – it's definitely a squad that can stay in the Premier League."

Former England coach Glenn Hoddle, part of Redknapp's coaching team at Loftus Road, also left the club on Tuesday.