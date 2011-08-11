Trending

Remaining Premier League openers to go ahead

LONDON - This weekend's remaining nine Premier League fixtures will go ahead as planned with only Tottenham Hotspur's match against Everton postponed following riots in England, the league said in a statement on Thursday.

Saturday's match at White Hart Lane, located in the area of London where the unrest started, was called off earlier in the day with the league later saying that the rest of the opening weekend's game would be played as scheduled.

