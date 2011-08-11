Remaining Premier League openers to go ahead
By app
LONDON - This weekend's remaining nine Premier League fixtures will go ahead as planned with only Tottenham Hotspur's match against Everton postponed following riots in England, the league said in a statement on Thursday.
Saturday's match at White Hart Lane, located in the area of London where the unrest started, was called off earlier in the day with the league later saying that the rest of the opening weekend's game would be played as scheduled.
More to follow
NEWS:Tottenham v Everton called off due to riots
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.