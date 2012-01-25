Rennes recruit Erding from PSG

The announcement was made on the Stade Rennes website.

Erding has been squeezed out at the Parc des Princes this season after the ambitious Qatari-backed side, who lead the Ligue 1 standings, brought in the likes of Javier Pastore and Kevin Gameiro.

The Ligue 1 January transfer window has been relatively quiet but is beginning to kick into action with club sources saying champions Lille are close to signing Palermo's Argentine defender Mauro Cetto.