Reports: Real Madrid will not appeal De Gea transfer collapse

Real Madrid have opted against lodging an appeal to push through the signing of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, according to reports.

De Gea's future remained uncertain as the Spanish window closed on Monday, with the 24-year-old having appeared on the verge of a transfer that would have seen Keylor Navas move in the opposite direction.

A flurry of reports suggested the deal was off after La Liga officials did not receive the relevant documents in time, although some claimed the paperwork had not been not received at all.

And De Gea now looks certain to remain at United, for whom he is yet to feature this season.