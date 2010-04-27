Reports: Sneijder fit for Barca second leg

The 25-year-old Dutchman was rated doubtful for the clash in Catalunya on Wednesday after sustaining a thigh injury during his side's 3-1 victory over Atalanta at the weekend.

He was unable to train on either Sunday or Monday, instead spending the time with the club's medical team.

However, reports have since surfaced claiming that the former Real Madrid playmaker has recovered sufficiently to take part in a private training session under the watch of manager Jose Mourinho, and will travel with the squad from Milan on Tuesday afternoon.

Sneijder has been imperative to Inter's progress to the final four of this season's European competition, playing a part in eight of the club's 15 goals - scoring four times, including the equaliser against Barca at the San Siro last week.

