Reus four weeks away from Borussia Dortmund return

Borussia Dortmund are confident Marco Reus will be ready to resume squad training halfway through August after medical tests confirmed his recovery is on schedule.

The Germany international was forced to miss Euro 2016 with an adductor injury he aggravated during Dortmund's DFB-Pokal final defeat to Bayern Munich last season and initial reports suggested he could miss a large part of the first half of the 2016-17 campaign.

Dortmund were quick to dismiss such suggestions last month, though, and they have now confirmed the 27-year-old's recovery is going well.

"There is nothing negative to report. Things have developed well," Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told the club's official website.

"Marco's progress is in accordance with the plan we drew up weeks ago.

"He needs four weeks to get in shape alone, and will then return to first-team training by mid-August."

Reus will miss the DFL-Supercup match against Bayern on August 14 and is likely to sit out the DFB-Pokal trip to Eintracht Trier a week later as well.

He could be match fit in time for Dortmund's Bundesliga opener at home versus Mainz on August 27.