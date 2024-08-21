This insane Chelsea contract statistic will shock you - especially if you're a Star Trek fan

Chelsea have a policy of putting players on massive contracts, and if you add their outstanding deals together you're well into Star Trek territory

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly
The scale of Chelsea's policy for putting players on lengthy contracts has been well and truly hammered home.

Sky Sports News added up all the remaining contract lengths for the various Premier League clubs, creating an eye-catching graphic that makes clear just how monstrously long the current deals at Stamford Bridge are set to run.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ClubYears left on contracts
Chelsea191
Tottenham97
Brighton96
Wolves83
Manchester United82
Nottingham Forest80
Southampton78
Bournemouth75
Brentford74
West Ham73
Aston Villa72
Manchester City71
Newcastle69
Leicester67
Liverpool64
Arsenal62
Crystal Palace59
Ipswich58
Fulham51
Everton47

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.