Revealed: The incredible stats behind Manchester City's latest kit release

Manchester City hit the headlines over the international break following the release of the special edition fourth kit for the 2024/25 season in collaboration with Oasis.

The club have had a fantastic relationship with the world-famous band over the years thanks to the public support of frontmen Noel and Liam Gallagher, who take every opportunity to publicly display their over for the blue half of Manchester.

The pair have been regular features in every era-defining moment with the club over the past 25 years, from promotion to the first division at Wembley to lifting the Champions League title in Istanbul.

Manchester City's Oasis collaboration is a smash hit

Liam Gallagher has been very outspoken about his support over the years (Image credit: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

It only seemed natural, therefore, that the club and the band collaborated to mark 30 years since the release of the band's album, Definitely Maybe, complete with easter eggs in the photo shoot.

A club statement read: "Marking the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ iconic album Definitely Maybe, the special-edition kit draws inspiration from the album cover that defined a generation.

"The Definitely City kit will be worn exclusively in select European fixtures, encapsulating the spirit of a Club ready to rock on the biggest stages in Europe. The design features a bold aesthetic that echoes the iconic imagery of Definitely Maybe, paying tribute to the band and the city of Manchester."

Kyle Walker donning the new shirt (Image credit: Manchester City / Puma)

The release gained even more traction thanks to the news that the band were reuniting after 15 years with a comeback tour, sparking mass hysteria among fans. This excitement appears to have translated to shirt sales remarkably well, as the shirt recorded the highest day-one sales for a kit launched by the club ever.

Furthermore, launch day saw the highest day of sales revenue ever, only topped by the launch of the commemorative treble-winning shirt in 2023. Shirt sales alone made up a staggering 71 per cent of the revenue, with the second most popular item the navy bomber jacket worn by Pep in the promotional images and videos.

The Cityzens will likely debut the new shirt on matchday two of the Champions League as they head to Slovakia to face Slovan Bratislava, who handily play in a light blue home shirt.

