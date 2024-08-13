Manchester City in discussions for £60m Arsenal academy star: report

After winning their fourth straight Premier League title Manchester City began the summer transfer window without too much work to do, in terms of how their first-team squad looked.

The arrival of 20-year-old Brazilian winger Savinho from Troyes adds one of last season’s breakout La Liga stars to Pep Guardiola’s wide options, while the exit of a host of fringe players has been followed up by the sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid for a reported fee of £82million.

These departures mean that Guardiola should have plenty of available funds during the final two-and-a-half weeks of the transfer window, with the club now being linked with a move for another wideman.

VIDEO: Riccardo Calafiori Is The FINAL Piece Of Mikel Arteta's Jigsaw

According to TEAMtalk, a Manchester City move for Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze has ‘been discussed internally’ with the club considering an approach before the window shuts at the end of the month.

The club are said to believe that the former Arsenal academy prospect would welcome an approach from the champions, with Palace believed to be ready to begin negotiations at the £60million mark, as they dig their heels in following Michael Olise’s move to Bayern Munich and strong Newcastle United interest in Marc Guehi.

The report adds that Guardiola wants to add more quality and options on the wings, with Pedro Neto another target before he completed a move from Wolves to Chelsea. The City boss wants to bring in at least two more players over the next two windows as he looks to evolve his side’s playing style to ensure that the team does not get stale after four straight Premier League titles.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze (Image credit: Getty Images)

City are also said to have evaluated Liverpool’s Luis Diaz amid premature reports on Tuesday that a deal has been agreed, but a move there would be unlikely, given Liverpool would need to sign off a replacement for the Colombian before considering a move.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Eze, who is rated at €55million by Transfermarkt, is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League and City’s raising of funds this summer makes a big-money move achievable within PSR limits. Guardiola will have one eye on finding replacements for Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, who are 33 and 30 respectively and in Eze he could sign an experienced Premier League player who would hit the ground running.

More Manchester City stories

Relegation punishment, timeline and full financial breaches: Everything we know about Manchester City's 115 charges amid ongoing Premier League PSR accusations

FPL: Should you pick £15.0m Erling Haaland in your Fantasy Premier League team?

Footage of Vincent Kompany's foul-mouthed Burnley training pitch rant emerges