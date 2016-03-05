Revolution acquire Watson in deal with FC Dallas

Two weeks after Je-Vaughn Watson and FC Dallas mutually agreed to part ways, the Jamaica international has found a home.

Watson signed a new contract with Dallas and was promptly traded to the New England Revolution on Friday in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2017 draft.

The 32-year-old, who has extensive experience playing as a defensive midfielder, winger and fullback, has recorded seven goals and six assists over 119 appearances in five MLS seasons. After playing for the Houston Dynamo from 2011 to 2012, Watson had spent the past three seasons with Dallas.

The Washington Post reported that Watson requested a move to the East Coast so he could be closer to his daughter, who lives in Philadelphia.

Watson figures to compete with London Woodberry, Darrius Barnes and rookie Jordan McCrary to be the Revolution's starting right back, with his ability play defensive midfield also an asset following the offseason departure of Jermaine Jones.