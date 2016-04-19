Ribery injury worry for DFB-Pokal semi

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery is a minor injury doubt for Tuesday's DFB-Pokal semi-final against Werder Bremen after sustaining a knock in training.

Ribery appeared as a second-half substitute as the Bundesliga leaders closed in on a fourth consecutive league title with a 3-0 win over Schalke on Saturday.

But the 33-year-old hobbled out of Monday's training session after Xabi Alonso caught his right foot in a challenge.

Reports by Bild suggest Ribery's injury is not serious and he will be assessed ahead of the match at the Allianz Arena, where he might play wearing protective tape.

Former France international Ribery has been severely plagued by ankle issues over recent seasons.