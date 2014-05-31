Ribery ruled out of Paraguay friendly

The Bayern Munich man has been struggling with back pain and underwent further medical tests in Paris prior to the team's departure for Nice.

His absence for Sunday's friendly was confirmed by Deschamps at a press conference on Saturday, but the coach remains confident Ribery will not miss the showpiece in Brazil.

France open their World Cup campaign against Honduras on June 15 and Deschamps is still hopeful that the winger will be available for selection for that Group E clash.

"It is not difficult, it is a situation to manage," he said.

"I remind you that the goal is for everyone to be ready on June 15."

Ribery confirmed earlier this month that Brazil would be his last World Cup, having made 10 appearances at the tournaments in 2006 and 2010.