Rob Dickie sets up QPR’s win over former club Oxford

Rob Dickie scored a brilliant goal against his former club as QPR beat Oxford 2-0 to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Dickie’s 26th-minute opener – the centre-back’s fourth goal of the season – and Leon Chambers-Parillon’s own goal five minutes before half-time put Rangers in control.

Dickie has netted seven goals since joining from the League One club last year – and three of them have been stunning strikes from long range after striding forward from near the halfway line.

This time he played a one-two with Ilias Chair and sent an unstoppable right-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Simon Eastwood.

And Rangers’ lead was doubled when Chair’s shot from the left-hand edge of the penalty area hit the unfortunate Chambers-Parillon, diverting the ball into the far corner of the net.

Oxford had a decent spell of possession early in the second half at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium but were unable to find a way back into the tie.

The home side almost added a third when Sam McCallum was just unable to get to Charlie Kelman’s low cross.

The lively Chris Willock also went close for Rangers when he fired narrowly over.